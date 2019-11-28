Audrey St. Pierre Schultz

Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-399-4352
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Obituary
Audrey St. Pierre Schultz, a native of Gramercy and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 93. In earlier years, she loved to fish in the surf at Grand Isle, and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Gary D. and Suzanne Schultz, and Jimmy R. and Marie Schultz, all of Baton Rouge. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Ryan, Heather, and Carl and his wife Courtney; as well as two great-grandsons, Brody and Brock Schultz. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert LeRoy Schultz; her parents, Alex and Hazel Day St. Pierre; and her brother, Norman St. Pierre. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 12pm until service at 2pm. Entombment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019
