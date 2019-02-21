A native of Gramercy and a resident of Lutcher. She passed away at 5:43 p.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her residence. She was 73. Visiting at First Community Antioch Baptist Church, Lutcher, Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m., until Religious Services at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Ferdinand Gaines, Jr., Pastor, Elder Emil D. Mitchell, Officiating. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery in Convent. Survived by her daughters: Quita, Delisha and Dontrice Wallace. Her son, Derek Wallace. Her sister:, Esther Johnson. Brothers: George (Burna) Washingtron, Jr., Kent Washington, Alvin (Joyce) Washington and Ralph Washington; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: George Washington, Sr. and Louvenia Butler Washington. Her husband, Joseph Wallace, Jr. Two sisters: Geraldine and Diane Washington. Her brother, Larry Washington; Brother-in-law, Albert Johnson, Sr., and sister-in-law, June Marie Washington. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Washington Wallace.
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
623 Railroad Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-4252
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019