Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Audrey White Young, born July 14, 1928, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by family. She was 90, a native of Prairieville and a resident of Gonzales. She is survived by her 2 sons, Jimmy Bercegeay and wife Joan F. and Ed Bercegeay and wife Joan R.; 1 stepson, Simon Young, Jr. and wife Lydia; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Natalie Terrio White; husband, Simon Young, Sr.; sons, Gary "Chico" Bercegeay and Jerry "Duck" Bercegeay; 5 brothers, Bill, Hoppy, Enos, Frog and Selcer; 4 sisters, Lillian Moore, Gladys White, Liz Berthelot and Bea Brown and the father of her children, Carmen Bercegeay. Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday March 18, 2019 from 9:30 AM until service at 11 AM, celebrated by Father Martin. Interment will follow at Prairieville Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Bercegeay, Blake Bercegeay, Greg Hutchinson, Mickey Bercegeay, Dakota Bercegeay, Terry Bercegeay, Jason Bourg and Jordan Bourg. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Delaune and Brennan Walker. Visit Audrey White Young, born July 14, 1928, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by family. She was 90, a native of Prairieville and a resident of Gonzales. She is survived by her 2 sons, Jimmy Bercegeay and wife Joan F. and Ed Bercegeay and wife Joan R.; 1 stepson, Simon Young, Jr. and wife Lydia; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Natalie Terrio White; husband, Simon Young, Sr.; sons, Gary "Chico" Bercegeay and Jerry "Duck" Bercegeay; 5 brothers, Bill, Hoppy, Enos, Frog and Selcer; 4 sisters, Lillian Moore, Gladys White, Liz Berthelot and Bea Brown and the father of her children, Carmen Bercegeay. Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday March 18, 2019 from 9:30 AM until service at 11 AM, celebrated by Father Martin. Interment will follow at Prairieville Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Bercegeay, Blake Bercegeay, Greg Hutchinson, Mickey Bercegeay, Dakota Bercegeay, Terry Bercegeay, Jason Bourg and Jordan Bourg. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Delaune and Brennan Walker. Visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences for the family. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ourso Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close