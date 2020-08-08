Audrilee Jewell James Counce, lovingly and affectionately known by family and friends as "Aujalee, Lee Lee, Aud, Peanut, and Little Audi boo-boo", gained her angel wings unexpectedly, but peacefully, at the age of 38 on July 29, 2020 at 5:00 am at Methodist West Hospital in Houston, TX. Audrilee was born on September 26, 1981, grew up in Baton Rouge, LA, graduated from Bishop Sullivan High School (St. Michaels High School) and attended LSU where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Audrilee's greatest pride and joy were her CHILDREN, family, and countless number of close friends. She had an avid unending love for dance, photography, music, soccer, football, and was a die-hard LSU fan. She found great satisfaction in performing Service Work, helping others, and as a friend of Bill. She never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Audrilee had a witty sense of humor, and a kind, giving, loving, selfless spirit. The simplest things in life brought her the most joy and happiness. She is survived by her children; Mikayla Jewell (LuLu), Cameron Paul (Boog), and Kyndall Mae (Pearl/Kynni Boo-Boo) Counce and Kourtney Quinn (KoKo Bean) Parr; loving fiancé and soulmate Trey Parr and stepdaughters, Makalya, Breanna and Miranda Parr; parents Donna Monceret Geter, husband, Ricky, and David James (Popa), wife, Maggie; grandparents Audrey Gauthier Monceret (my Pal), Mary Lou James (MeMe); sisters, Danielle James Thames (Ferd), husband, Scott, Ashley Geter, Alyssa Walock, husband Austin, and Kaitlyn Adams; brother Stephen Brad Geter, wife Brandy; nephew and nieces very dear to her heart, Scotty, Presley and Kynslee Thames. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents Nolan Joseph Monceret, Jewell Chustz James, Otis S. James, Jr. (Oats); great-grandparents Katherine Brockhoeft James (Mamie), Otis S. James, Sr., Joseph Roy and Getrude Jewell Chustz. A celebration of life will be held at a later time; services pending.

