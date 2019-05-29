Audry entered into eternal rest on May 25, 2019 at the age of 58. Survived by her daughter, Shermecia Howard; sons, Ray Andrews, Jr. and Raymond Robinson. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2303 Court St., Port Allen, LA. Pastor James Morrise officiating. Interment Old Folk Home Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019