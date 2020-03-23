Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for August J. Arnould. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

August J. Arnould, a native of Rayne and resident of Central passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 86. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Arnould. In addition, he is survived by his children, Patrick Arnould, Nancy Arnould, Bernie Arnould, Lisa Omota and Kim Alcina; grandchildren, Sydnie Arnould, Clayton Arnould, Garrett McIntyre, Annie McIntyre, Amy Owens, Joseph Alcina IV, Michael McIntyre II and Melanie Williams; sister Julia Hernandez and brother Bobby Brasseaux He will be sorely missed by sisters-in-law Robbie Gray, Janice Gray, Debbie Kovac and beloved niece, Morgan Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Raoul Arnould and Viola Gros; children Gus Arnould and Lori McIntyre; siblings, Ruth Richard, Paul Arnould, Thomas Arnould and Howard Foreman. August, better known as "Honey" by many was known for his joviality and wittiness. Honey was the King of One-liners and as quick witted as they come. He could turn a frown upside down with only 3 words. Honey's sisters-in-law like to argue over which one was his favorite. Don't tell the others but his baby sister-in-law was actually his favorite. Well, that is once she grew up, stopped being a brat, and had a little brat of her own. But they actually all were, each for a different reason. He loved his family and friends dearly. He could light up a room with his big bright smile, beautiful blue eyes, and "movie-star hair." This is why he once had the nickname "Sunshine". He will be missed by so many and remembered for lifetimes. August received a certification in fire science/firefighting from LSU-Eunice. He enjoyed a variety of employment skills over his life span, including mechanics, firefighter/fire safety director, deputy, bus driver, and bail bondsman. His entrepreneurial interests span across many types of businesses. Several of the most interesting investments were in a green bean picker machine, 18 wheelers and stump grinder, where he picked up the handle "stump jumper." He enjoyed outdoor activities which included gardening, mechanics, boating, camping, and traveling. Due to the circumstances facing our community with health concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If anyone would like to honor his memory, please make donations to the Fallen Fire Fighters Association or Fire Marshall Association of Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at August J. Arnould, a native of Rayne and resident of Central passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 86. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Arnould. Due to the circumstances facing our community with health concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If anyone would like to honor his memory, please make donations to the Fallen Fire Fighters Association or Fire Marshall Association of Louisiana.

