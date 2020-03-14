August Müller 'Bud' Hochenedel, Jr. passed away on October 25, 2019 in Monroe, Louisiana. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on February 17, 1940. He attended Baton Rouge High School where he was active in sports on the baseball and football teams, and in the Key Club. He attended Louisiana State University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was accepted into the University of Tennessee Medical School where he earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. After graduation, he practiced as a dentist with the Public Health Service in St. Louis, Missouri. He later taught at the LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans, Louisiana and at the Dental Hygiene Program at Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, Louisiana. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a dentist. He is survived by his wife, Ferdie Hochenedel; daughter Leslie Hochenedel Brown (Ricky) of Natchez, Mississippi; and two sons Dr. Todd Hochenedel (Rhonda) of Portland, Oregon and John Muller 'Jay' Hochenedel (Nicole) of Edmond, Oklahoma; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020