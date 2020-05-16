August Valery, Jr. entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2020 at the age of 65. Survived by his daughters, Shaneka (Brian) Demer, D'Shawn Valery and Terlisha Valery; son, August (Kermekia) Valery; sisters, Jacqueline (Charles) James and Elisa (Kenneth) Baker; brother, Michael (Yvette) Valery; mother of his children, Nellie J. Valery; grandchildren, Jamari Valery and Kadence Valery. The family will have a private service on Monday, May 18, 2020. Interment Hope Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.