August Valery, Jr. entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2020 at the age of 65. Survived by his daughters, Shaneka (Brian) Demer, D'Shawn Valery and Terlisha Valery; son, August (Kermekia) Valery; sisters, Jacqueline (Charles) James and Elisa (Kenneth) Baker; brother, Michael (Yvette) Valery; mother of his children, Nellie J. Valery; grandchildren, Jamari Valery and Kadence Valery. The family will have a private service on Monday, May 18, 2020. Interment Hope Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
