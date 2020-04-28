Augustin James 'A.J.' Cedotal
Augustin James "A.J." Cedotal, 72, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, was called home on Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a seventeen-year battle with Parkinson's disease. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith…" A.J. leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Mamie "Ruth", of 49 years, daughter, Tammy, son-in-law, Micah, three grandchildren, Aiden, Sophie and Bella, brothers Philip (Linda), Caroll (Margie), Darryl, and Steve (Kathy), sisters, Emily and Sartola (Albert, Sr.), and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his "lil buddy," son, Jason Jude, father, Philip Sr., and mother, Hilda Albarado. A.J. was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother and friend who always had a smile on his face. A.J. loved spending time with his family including his "two favorite girls," son-in-law and especially his grandchildren. He never met a stranger and loved telling jokes, reading his bible, watching westerns and cheering on his favorite LSU Tigers. He is a veteran having served in the United States Army. A. J. worked at National Grocery Store for 14 years and then Petroleum Services at CF Industries from which he retired after 26 years. A special thank you to all those who prayed and helped along the way including the staff of Bayou Home Care, St. Joseph's Hospice, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital (St. Elizabeth), Steven and Lisa Matassa, and Shandie Daze. It is with great regret that due to the current situation, services for A.J. must be private.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
134 Houmas Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
2254738122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
