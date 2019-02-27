Augustine A. Millican

Augustine Alexander Millican, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Butterfly Wing at the Baton Rouge General Hospital under the care of Hospice of Baton Rouge surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at New Beginning Baptist Church, 7815 White Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70811 with Pastor Donald Hunter, officiating. Professional Services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811.
