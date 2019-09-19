A resident of New Roads, Louisiana, Augustine departed this life on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the age of 80. Viewing at Zion Travelers Baptist Church, 11900 Pointe Coupee Road, in New Roads on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. religious services begin at 7 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Little Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, Morgana. Survived by her children, step children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019