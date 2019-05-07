Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Augustine Clairain Dean. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Augustine Clairain Dean, 96, a resident of Baton Rouge, went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Lanoux and husband Don; her son, Bobby Dean; granddaughter, Kim Vincent; wife of her late grandson, Fran Tigner Fugler; great-grandsons, Blaine Vincent and Matthew Ryan Fugler; beloved nieces and nephews; and honorary daughter and granddaughters, Kathy Coleman, Anna Coleman Mayeux and Nikki Coleman Barbay. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Capt. William "Sambo" Dean; her parents, Herbert J. and Lois Abney Clairain; two sisters, Sue Wolfe and Eula Mae Clairain King; one brother, Herbert "Herbie" J. Clairain, Jr; and grandson, Ryan Blake Fugler. Augustine "Nuddie" was a beloved mother, wife, and grandmother. She had a beautiful smile and a strong, spunky nature. She shared her amazing stories with so many friends and family over coffee at her kitchen table. She was a good listener and shared her advice with many. She will be deeply missed and forever loved. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 12pm-2pm. Funeral services will be at 2pm with burial to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

