Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Augustus "Hunter" Reynaud, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:40AM. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Maria Immaculota Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follw in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2. Hunter is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Leonard Reynaud; son, Hunter John Reynaud, and mother of their children, Sharon Guidry Reynaud; grandchildren, Hunter Christopher Reynaud and Matthew John Reynaud; sister, Grace Adair Reynaud Garon. Hunter is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Grace Mears Reynaud; brother, Albert Mears Reynaud. Hunter was a loving and kind man who adored and loved his family. Hunter has been a devoted husband to his lovely wife of 59 years. Everyone knew that Hunter was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, especially ducks, and fishing. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited. Hunter was the past president of Houma Civitan Club, he served as Louisiana governor of Civitan 1989 – 1990. He was a voluteered for special olympics and Houma's food bank. Hunter was a retired Associate Professor of English at Nicholls State University. He educated and molded the minds of young adults at Nicholls for twenty-three years; until his retirement in 1986. The family would like to thank Dr. Ray Cinnater and the professional staff on the 5th floor of Terrebonne General Medial Center. Special Thanks to Journey Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Special Olympics Louisiana to be mailed to P.O. Box 189, Hammond, LA 70404-0189. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. To send condolences please visit Augustus "Hunter" Reynaud, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:40AM. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Maria Immaculota Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follw in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2. Hunter is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Leonard Reynaud; son, Hunter John Reynaud, and mother of their children, Sharon Guidry Reynaud; grandchildren, Hunter Christopher Reynaud and Matthew John Reynaud; sister, Grace Adair Reynaud Garon. Hunter is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Grace Mears Reynaud; brother, Albert Mears Reynaud. Hunter was a loving and kind man who adored and loved his family. Hunter has been a devoted husband to his lovely wife of 59 years. Everyone knew that Hunter was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, especially ducks, and fishing. He was also a member of Ducks Unlimited. Hunter was the past president of Houma Civitan Club, he served as Louisiana governor of Civitan 1989 – 1990. He was a voluteered for special olympics and Houma's food bank. Hunter was a retired Associate Professor of English at Nicholls State University. He educated and molded the minds of young adults at Nicholls for twenty-three years; until his retirement in 1986. The family would like to thank Dr. Ray Cinnater and the professional staff on the 5th floor of Terrebonne General Medial Center. Special Thanks to Journey Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Special Olympics Louisiana to be mailed to P.O. Box 189, Hammond, LA 70404-0189. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma

5899 Hwy 311

Houma , LA 70360

(985) 868-2536 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close