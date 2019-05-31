Augustus "Buddy" Perry entered into eternal rest on May 28, 2019 at his Baton Rouge, LA residence at the age of 67. He was a native of Port Allen, LA. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Johnnie Mae Perry; a daughter, Dr. Quinesha Perry Morgan (Patrick); a grandson, Evan Isaiah Morgan; brothers, Robert Perry (Patricia) and John Jackson (Michelle); a dedicated sister-in-law, Yvonne S. Woods; a devoted nephew, Robin D. Perry, Esq.; and a loving niece, Dr. Kinna P. Jordan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frances B. Perry; a brother, Bernard Perry; grandparents, Fugler Bernard and Lillie and Ezekiel LaBode. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 8:30 am until funeral services beginning at 10:00 am at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 5, 2019