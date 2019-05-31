Augustus "Buddy" Perry

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Augustus "Buddy" Perry.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Augustus "Buddy" Perry entered into eternal rest on May 28, 2019 at his Baton Rouge, LA residence at the age of 67. He was a native of Port Allen, LA. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Johnnie Mae Perry; a daughter, Dr. Quinesha Perry Morgan (Patrick); a grandson, Evan Isaiah Morgan; brothers, Robert Perry (Patricia) and John Jackson (Michelle); a dedicated sister-in-law, Yvonne S. Woods; a devoted nephew, Robin D. Perry, Esq.; and a loving niece, Dr. Kinna P. Jordan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Frances B. Perry; a brother, Bernard Perry; grandparents, Fugler Bernard and Lillie and Ezekiel LaBode. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 8:30 am until funeral services beginning at 10:00 am at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon