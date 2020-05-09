Aurcha Lee McKneely
Deacon Aurcha Lee McKneely, 65, a native of Ethel, La, passed away on May 6, 2020. A visitation will be held at Asphodel Baptist Church from 11am until graveside service at 12 noon at Asphodel Baptist Church cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Deborah H. McKneely, three children, Jamar Harrell, Veronica Pullet and Yolanda Brown. Six siblings, Oreaka Kilbourne, Leon McKneely, Michael McKneely, Rickey McKneely, Gloria Taylor and Amy Johnson. Three brothers in law, David, Phillip and Nelson Harrell. One sister, Sonia Dunn, three grandchildren, a host of relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton La. 225-683- 5468

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
I love you pawpaw !! I'm going to miss you very much ❤
Quantilery Underwood
