Service Information Evangeline Memorial Gardens 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Evangeline Memorial Gardens 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 Funeral service 11:00 AM Evangeline Memorial Gardens 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Austin "Mustache" Johnson, age 74, who passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Joseph, Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Johnson was a native of Sunset and a resident of Carencro He was employed as a construction worker for over ten years with Hub City Paving and later, opened his own trucking company, Johnson's Trucking. Survivors include his wife of fifty-seven years, Joyce Carmouche Johnson; three daughters, Pauline Conley (Miller), Lisa Miller (Anthony), and Elizabeth Richard (Bobby); six grandchildren, Jessie Johnson (Tletha), Ashley Patterson (Marcus), Chastity Johnson (Jeremy), Irick Johnson, Bobby Richard, III (Betrina), and Anthony Johnson (Celeste); five great grandchildren, Caleb Victor, Samyria Wiggins, Braydon Richard, Caylee Tezeno, and Martavin Patterson; his niece whom he raised, Linda Johnson; and one sister-in-law, Julia Griffin Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Johnson, Sr. and the former Edmonia Francis; his son, Paul Edward Johnson; one daughter, Wendy Johnson; one grandson, Ricky Paul Johnson; three brothers, Joseph Johnson, Walter Johnson, Jr., and Easton Johnson; and three sisters, Mary Lee Cormier, Dianna Johnson and Mayoung Johnson. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2019

