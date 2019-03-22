Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Austin N. Kidder on Monday, March 25, 2019, 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with interment to follow at Cornerview Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday, 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home and again on Monday morning 9:30 am until 11:00 am at St. John Church. Austin passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was 21 years old. Austin was a student at LSU. He enjoyed football games and many other sports. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his brother Reeve who he was very close to. Austin enjoyed food and drink. He always had a smile to offer others and never complained. He never let his physical limitations stop him from living life to the fullest. He is survived by his parents, Mike Kidder and Vicki White Kidder; brother, Reeve Kidder; grandparents, Gloria White, Eric Kidder, Earline Kidder; aunts, Jane Cavalier and husband Mark, Tammy Morris and husband Kris; uncles, Ray White and wife Tammy, Paul Kidder and wife Kathy; cousins, Ryan White, Cameron White, Jessica A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Austin N. Kidder on Monday, March 25, 2019, 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with interment to follow at Cornerview Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday, 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home and again on Monday morning 9:30 am until 11:00 am at St. John Church. Austin passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was 21 years old. Austin was a student at LSU. He enjoyed football games and many other sports. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his brother Reeve who he was very close to. Austin enjoyed food and drink. He always had a smile to offer others and never complained. He never let his physical limitations stop him from living life to the fullest. He is survived by his parents, Mike Kidder and Vicki White Kidder; brother, Reeve Kidder; grandparents, Gloria White, Eric Kidder, Earline Kidder; aunts, Jane Cavalier and husband Mark, Tammy Morris and husband Kris; uncles, Ray White and wife Tammy, Paul Kidder and wife Kathy; cousins, Ryan White, Cameron White, Jessica Smith , Amanda Newton, Eric Kidder, Jr., Blair Begualt, Ashley Dunaway, Kyle Kidder, Zachary Cavalier, Justin Moker, Kristian Morris and numerous second cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, James Sonny White and great-grandparents, A.N. White and Alvonia White. Pallbearers will be Andr? Boudreaux, Dane Anderson, Lance Cook, Jack Fuqua, Reeve Kidder, Kory Waguespack, Harry Tabiolo, Gus Gutierrez and Landon Wheat. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, especially Sunny Brooke Banks and Ashley Hebert Robert for the outstanding care they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Austin's name to www.cureduchenne.org. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales ( www.oursofh.com ) is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Ourso Funeral Home

13533 Airline Highway

Gonzales , LA 70737

(225) 647-8608 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close