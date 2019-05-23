"He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain for the old order of things has passed away." Revelation 21:4. Austin Vaughn Richardson was born on March 23, 1993 and died in an automobile accident on May 19, 2019. He was 26 years old. Austin was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved fishing, hunting, boating and bragging about catching more fish than his brothers. Austin is survived by his mother and step father, Marion "Charlie" and Darron Mullins, father, William T. Richardson, step mother, Teri Richardson, 3 brothers, Ryan Richardson, Wyatt Mullins and Tyler Mullins and a sister, Madilyn Richardson. Grandparents, Paula Engels Croft, Mike Zerangue (Vicki), Becky and Harold Richardson, Walter "Buddy" and Shirley Mullins, Teresa and Gary Pender and Newton and Kathy Matthews. Uncle, Chad Zerangue, aunts, Christian Sumich and Stephanie Dalee (Micah). A niece Evan Marie Richardson, and cousins, Brooke Dalee, Nate Zerangue, Tinley Sumich and Eli Sumich. Pallbearers will be William T. Richardson, Ryan Richardson, Wyatt Mullins, Tyler Mullins, Newton Matthews and Chad Zerangue. Honorary pallbearers will be John Walker, Sean Fruge, Lane Hagan and Wayne Gray. Visiting will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9am until service at 12pm conducted by Pastor Lori Johnson and Rev. Basil Wicker. Burial will be in Plains Presbyterian Memorial Gardens, Zachary. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019