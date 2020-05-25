Avery Joseph Cornett Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Avery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avery Joseph Cornett Jr., born in Gonzales and resident of Head of Island, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 70. Avery was the founder and owner of Cornett's Heating and Air. He was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of French Settlement and belonged to the Local Union 198. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and being outdoors. He liked to be in his garden, raise cows, rabbit hunt and he won several awards with the beagle field trials. Avery's faith led him and his wife, Cynthia through a 4 year pilgrimage visiting 73 churches throughout the Catholic Diocese of Louisiana. Avery is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Cynthia LeBlanc Cornett; sons, Avery Cornett, III and Shane Cornett and wife, Angie; grandchildren, Blake Cornett and wife, Cally, Austin Cornett and wife, Brooke, Courtney Cornett, and Kathryn Cornett, great-granddaughter, Mila Rose Cornett, as well as numerous other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Avery "Black" Joseph Cornett, Sr. and Mae Brown Cornett. A private visitation for immediate family will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 followed by a public graveside service at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery in Head of Island. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 25, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Mr. Avery was a wonderful man. He will be missed by many. He was so honest and true as a person and business person. My thoughts are with you and your family. Your family has my sincere condolences.
Lill and Joe Paul White.
Joe Paul and Lill White
Friend
May 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved