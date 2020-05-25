I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Mr. Avery was a wonderful man. He will be missed by many. He was so honest and true as a person and business person. My thoughts are with you and your family. Your family has my sincere condolences.
Lill and Joe Paul White.
Avery Joseph Cornett Jr., born in Gonzales and resident of Head of Island, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 70. Avery was the founder and owner of Cornett's Heating and Air. He was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of French Settlement and belonged to the Local Union 198. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and being outdoors. He liked to be in his garden, raise cows, rabbit hunt and he won several awards with the beagle field trials. Avery's faith led him and his wife, Cynthia through a 4 year pilgrimage visiting 73 churches throughout the Catholic Diocese of Louisiana. Avery is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Cynthia LeBlanc Cornett; sons, Avery Cornett, III and Shane Cornett and wife, Angie; grandchildren, Blake Cornett and wife, Cally, Austin Cornett and wife, Brooke, Courtney Cornett, and Kathryn Cornett, great-granddaughter, Mila Rose Cornett, as well as numerous other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Avery "Black" Joseph Cornett, Sr. and Mae Brown Cornett. A private visitation for immediate family will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 followed by a public graveside service at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery in Head of Island. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from May 25 to May 26, 2020.