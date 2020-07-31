A native of Plaquemine and resident New Roads, Avian "Bam" Brisco departed this life on July 18, 2020 at the age of 22. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Aubry Brisco; his mother Tanya Breaux; his father Lee Brisco, Sr.; three sisters, Justice Taylor, Kahlijah Brisco, and Elijahaziyon Dukes; two brothers, Lee Brisco, III and Tyler Breaux; maternal grandmother, Joanna Jasmine; maternal grandfather, Eddie (Soleria) Breaux Jr; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Peter Cemetery, 12107 Joann Street, New Roads. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store