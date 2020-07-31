1/1
Avian "Bam" Brisco
A native of Plaquemine and resident New Roads, Avian "Bam" Brisco departed this life on July 18, 2020 at the age of 22. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Aubry Brisco; his mother Tanya Breaux; his father Lee Brisco, Sr.; three sisters, Justice Taylor, Kahlijah Brisco, and Elijahaziyon Dukes; two brothers, Lee Brisco, III and Tyler Breaux; maternal grandmother, Joanna Jasmine; maternal grandfather, Eddie (Soleria) Breaux Jr; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Peter Cemetery, 12107 Joann Street, New Roads. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
10:30 AM
St. Peter Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
1 entry
July 31, 2020
Alechia Bellizare
