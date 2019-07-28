Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Kentwood 501 Avenue G Kentwood , LA 70444 (985)-229-5111 Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Denham Springs Service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Denham Springs Send Flowers Obituary

Avis Hope, a native of Kentwood, La and current resident of Denham Springs, entered her heavenly reward Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 84. Her loving, devoted family surrounded her bedside as a witness to the amazing mother and grandmother she was to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed! Avis was married to her beloved Otis 49 years. She faithfully served God and her family for her entire life. She was a current member of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs where she was an active Sunday school teacher. Visitation will be held Monday, July 29th at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs from 8-11 am followed by a service beginning at 11. Graveside service and burial will follow at Hope-Oliver cemetery in Kentwood, La. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Houston Hope and two granddaughters, Lauren and Alexandria. Avis was survived by her 5 loving sons and their spouses: Otis R. Hope, Richard and Cynthia Hope, Ronnie and Debbie Hope, Rocky and Janice Hope, and Reggie and Stephanie Hope. 17 grandchildren: Kristy, Michael, Kyle, Faith, Ashley, Katie, Amie, Ricky, Heather, Brian, Tyler, Courtney, Lindsey, Allison, Alyshia, Marcus, Regina Hope. 25 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter. The family would like to extend their appreciation to her pastor, Leo Miller and Dr. Militello, her long time physician. We'd also like to mention the wonderful staff at the butterfly wing of BR General Hospice Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, La. 70806. As she always said: WE LOVE YOU THE MOST

