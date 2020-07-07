1/1
Azalea Albin Landry
1927 - 2020
Azalea Albin Landry, born on February 14, 1927 in St. Helena Parish, was a resident of Baton Rouge. Azalea went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Azalea retired from Sears in 1995. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and spending time with family and grandchildren, and loved the Lord. Azalea is survived by her two sons Riley Curtis (Kim) Landry and Gaylon Russell Landry; and grandsons R. Daron Landry, Marc A. (Nicole) Landry, Riley J. (Rebecca) Landry, and Eric M. Landry (fiancée Aubrey Denton). She was also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Azalea was preceded in death by husband Riley Joseph Landry, parents and siblings. Private family services will be held. Burial will follow in Killian Chapel Cemetery, Montpelier, La. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Louisiana chapter of Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/louisiana/donate.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
