Azalene O was a resident of Osyka, Mississippi and was currently residing in Courtyard Healthcare and Rehabilitation in McComb, MS. She was born September 15, 1927 in Kentwood, Louisiana and was 91 years of age. Azalene was a member of First Baptist Church in Osyka, a charter member of Lanier Baptist in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a graduate of Mt. Hermon High School, and a beautician by trade for many years. She also served as secretary for Mr. Breaux at the Capitol House in Baton Rouge, prior to retiring and moving to Kentwood, LA to be near her mother and sisters. She loved her yard and flowers, claiming and receiving "yard of the month" on several occasions. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Azalene is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Azalene O was a resident of Osyka, Mississippi and was currently residing in Courtyard Healthcare and Rehabilitation in McComb, MS. She was born September 15, 1927 in Kentwood, Louisiana and was 91 years of age. Azalene was a member of First Baptist Church in Osyka, a charter member of Lanier Baptist in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a graduate of Mt. Hermon High School, and a beautician by trade for many years. She also served as secretary for Mr. Breaux at the Capitol House in Baton Rouge, prior to retiring and moving to Kentwood, LA to be near her mother and sisters. She loved her yard and flowers, claiming and receiving "yard of the month" on several occasions. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Azalene is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Smith and longtime companion, Danny Crabb, of Mandeville and Darlene Johnson (late husband Larry Johnson) of Fordouche; two grandsons, Kevin Smith of New Orleans and Ronnie Partrich and his wife, Susan; two great grandchildren, Savannah Partrich and Cole Partrich; many nieces and nephews; step daughter, Julie and husband Dave Cleveland of Denham Springs; step son, Kim Goetzmann and wife Cathy; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Irene Blades of Monroe, Sarah Goldman of Kentwood, Mickey Cade of Kentwood, and Avis Hope of Baton Rouge; half-sisters, Helen and husband Hank Sharp of Metairie, Gladys and husband Everett Bernard of Hammond, Beverly (late husband Alan Coburn) of Roseland and Edna Earl and husband Sam Leonard of Walker; half-brothers, Jimmy Oliver and wife Janis of Payola, KS, and Charles Oliver and wife Joann of Roseland. She is preceded in death by her two late husbands, Alberta Ray Partrich Sr. and Jack Felix Goetzmann; son, Alberta Ray Partrich, Jr; mother Pearl Schilling and father James Oliver; sisters, Katherine Manning and Hazel Smith; and step brothers, Tink Oliver and Huey Oliver. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from noon until the funeral service at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

