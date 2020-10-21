Azariah Christien Thomas, 2, entered this earth on July 4, 2018, in Baton Rouge, LA, to Vincent Hutchinson, Jr. and Lo'Quishia Thomas. He gained his wings on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 10:01 pm. Celebration of Life Services for Azariah Christien will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Hall Davis Funeral Home Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, and Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Gardens. Azariah Christien is survived by his father, Vincent Hutchinson, Jr. and fiancée, Lacuria Warner; his mother, Lo'Quishia Thomas; Grandparents, Vincent and Carol Hutchinson; Great-grandfather, Lindbergh Kaglear; Great-grandmother, Geraldine Hutchinson; Uncles, Lindbergh (April) Williams, Bryant (Ashley) Kaglear and Brandon Hutchinson; Aunts, Beverly (Courtland) Bassett, Atiyeah Hutchinson and Destiny Barrow; Cousins, Adriana and Lindbergh Williams, II, Courtland, Jr., Connor and Charlee Bassett and last, but not least, his best bud, Jordan Lee Kaglear; Great-Uncle, Michael Hutchinson; Great-Aunts, Shelia (Donald) Tezano, Sheron (Ronald) Norman, Jackie (Edward) Williams and Beverly Ann Harris.

