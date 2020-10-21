1/1
Azariah Christien Thomas
2018 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Azariah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Azariah Christien Thomas, 2, entered this earth on July 4, 2018, in Baton Rouge, LA, to Vincent Hutchinson, Jr. and Lo'Quishia Thomas. He gained his wings on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 10:01 pm. Celebration of Life Services for Azariah Christien will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Hall Davis Funeral Home Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, and Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Gardens. Azariah Christien is survived by his father, Vincent Hutchinson, Jr. and fiancée, Lacuria Warner; his mother, Lo'Quishia Thomas; Grandparents, Vincent and Carol Hutchinson; Great-grandfather, Lindbergh Kaglear; Great-grandmother, Geraldine Hutchinson; Uncles, Lindbergh (April) Williams, Bryant (Ashley) Kaglear and Brandon Hutchinson; Aunts, Beverly (Courtland) Bassett, Atiyeah Hutchinson and Destiny Barrow; Cousins, Adriana and Lindbergh Williams, II, Courtland, Jr., Connor and Charlee Bassett and last, but not least, his best bud, Jordan Lee Kaglear; Great-Uncle, Michael Hutchinson; Great-Aunts, Shelia (Donald) Tezano, Sheron (Ronald) Norman, Jackie (Edward) Williams and Beverly Ann Harris.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved