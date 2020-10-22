1/1
Azariah Christien Thomas
2018 - 2020
Azariah Christien Thomas passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 2. Our Precious King Azariah was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on July 4, 2018 to Lo'Quishia Thomas. Though his time with his family was brief, he touched so many lives and was deeply by those around him. He will be greatly missed. Visitation Friday, October 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will continue Saturday, October 24, 2020 12:00 pm until service at 1:00 pm. www.halldavisandson.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
October 22, 2020
To the family of this beautiful little angel. May God continue to wrap his loving arms around each and every one of you.
Tracy Oliver Norris
October 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
TRINA BROOKS
Friend
October 22, 2020
My heart goes out to you and your family. Please accept my condolences and prayers. God Bless
Brenda Sanders
October 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Savitri Norman-Haney
October 21, 2020
May God comfort your family in the loss of your precious little one. I’m so sorry.
Janelle O&#8217;Neal
Friend
October 21, 2020
With Heartfelt Sympathy.
Ginger F. Smith & Family
