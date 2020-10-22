Azariah Christien Thomas passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 2. Our Precious King Azariah was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on July 4, 2018 to Lo'Quishia Thomas. Though his time with his family was brief, he touched so many lives and was deeply by those around him. He will be greatly missed. Visitation Friday, October 23, 2020 at 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will continue Saturday, October 24, 2020 12:00 pm until service at 1:00 pm. www.halldavisandson.com.