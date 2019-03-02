Azile passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 94. She retired from Dr. Moon's office after 28 years; resident of Plaquemine and a native of Forest Hill, La. Visiting will be at First United Methodist Church, Plaquemine on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 9am until religious services at 11am, conducted by Rev. Darryl Tate. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Gulotta and husband "Boo"; son, Earl "Skeet" Williams Jr.; grandchildren, Chantal Hidalgo, Craig Gulotta and wife Shay, Heather Lynn Tarver and husband Chris, Tristen and Britton Williams; great-grandchildren, Zane and Seth Carraway, Keegan and Kambree Tarver, Gavin Hidalgo Amelia Gulotta and Jude Gulotta; and a special niece, Gayle Toney. Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Earl "Bo" Williams; son, Rickie Lane Williams; grandson, Chris Gulotta; parents, Fred and Essie Williams; and sister, Elsie McGivary. Pallbearers will be her son, son-in-law and grandsons. Special thanks to her caregivers for all of their loving care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
