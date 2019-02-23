B. Boyd Jeffers, age 80, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on February 22, 2019. He was born in Branch, Louisiana. He was married to Deanna Hanks Jeffers from Rayne, Louisiana. He graduated from LSU with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Civil Engineering. He worked at several engineering firms in the Baton Rouge area. He was co-designer of the US Kidd dock and several other docks. He was a lifelong Boy Scout and served as Leader of Troop 22. He was awarded the Silver Beaver award for his service to the Organization. For 30 years he organized the Boy Scout Troop ushers at Tiger Stadium. He was awarded Golden Tiger Honors by LSU in 2010 in honor of his 50 Year Anniversary of his Undergraduate Degree. Boyd is survived by his wife, Deanna "Dee" Hanks Jeffers. He had 4 children, Mark Jeffers, John and Deana Nations Vignes, Matthew Jeffers, Luke and Elvina Treuil Jeffers, and Melinda Jeffers Billings. He is survived by Hazel Jeffers Courts, Lloyd and Faye Richard Jeffers, Frank and Irma Perrodin and Timothy and Carlis Jeffers Cummings. He had 5 grandchildren, Roman and Courtney Jeffers, Drs. Jonathan and Katie Vignes, Shelby Vignes, Tai Romero, Rebecca Jeffers, and Noah Jeffers. He had 5 great-grandchildren Alexis Jeffers, Brady Evans, Carsyn Jeffers, Dawson Jeffers, and Margaret Vignes. He is preceded in death by his Father, Percy Polk Jeffers; Mother, Gladys "Sissy" Hayes Jeffers, a Sister Ouida Harmon Merritt. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24th from 5-8 and Monday February 25th from 9 until services at 11. Burial will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memory. Pallbearers will be Mark Jeffers, Matthew Jeffers, Luke Jeffers, John Vignes, Roman Jeffers and Noah Jeffers. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Alzheimer's Society of Baton Rouge, www.alzbr.org in B. Boyd Jeffers' name. The family of Mr. Jeffers wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Ignatio Joseph Albergamo, Ingrid Hidalgo, and Jackie Mills for their invaluable help. Chris and Diedre Romero, Mike and Patty Ramirez for being the best neighbors anyone could ask for. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary