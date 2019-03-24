Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for B. C. "Tony" Hobgood. View Sign

B.C. 'Tony' Hobgood, a local well known local buisness man peacefully passed in his sleep Thursday, March 21 2019 at the age of 92. He served his country during World War 2 in the navy, earning the Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross as a tail gunner. He enjoyed a successfull buisness career as the local franchise owner of Kelly Services for more than 30 years, as well as several other ventures. Tony was one of the founders the O'brien House to help recovering alcoholics, a cause dear to his heart. He was a long time member of the Rotary club and loved the lunchons featuring LSU coaches, especially Coach Bertman. Tony enjoyed flying airplanes, fishing, and anything LSU. His wife Elva G. Hobgood, parents John L. and Gladys Talbert Hobgood, sister Aldene H. Soler, brother Leslie D. Hobgood and son Kurt C. Hobgood preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Joel T. Hobgood, Daughter in laws, Kelli S. Hobgood and Terri A. Hobgood, Grandchildren Adrienne Hobgood, Mike P. Hobgood, Kelli M. Hobgood and long time friend Rebecca Johnson.He touched the lives of many people during his time here on earth. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, March 27 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until funeral services at 2:00 p.m. B.C. 'Tony' Hobgood, a local well known local buisness man peacefully passed in his sleep Thursday, March 21 2019 at the age of 92. He served his country during World War 2 in the navy, earning the Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross as a tail gunner. He enjoyed a successfull buisness career as the local franchise owner of Kelly Services for more than 30 years, as well as several other ventures. Tony was one of the founders the O'brien House to help recovering alcoholics, a cause dear to his heart. He was a long time member of the Rotary club and loved the lunchons featuring LSU coaches, especially Coach Bertman. Tony enjoyed flying airplanes, fishing, and anything LSU. His wife Elva G. Hobgood, parents John L. and Gladys Talbert Hobgood, sister Aldene H. Soler, brother Leslie D. Hobgood and son Kurt C. Hobgood preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Joel T. Hobgood, Daughter in laws, Kelli S. Hobgood and Terri A. Hobgood, Grandchildren Adrienne Hobgood, Mike P. Hobgood, Kelli M. Hobgood and long time friend Rebecca Johnson.He touched the lives of many people during his time here on earth. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, March 27 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home Greenoaks Funeral Home

9595 Florida Blvd

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

(225) 925-5331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close