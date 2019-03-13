Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Babette Munch "Bobbie" Chapotel. View Sign

Babette 'Bobbie' Munch Chapotel died at age 91 on March 8, 2019 at home in Baton Rouge. A Mass honoring her life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 in St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church at 11:00. A private, family burial service is scheduled for Monday, March 27 at Port Hudson National Cemetery where she will join her husband of 56 years, Joseph John Chapotel. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Chapotel Hardy, and two grandchildren, Elizabeth Daniel Hardy and James Joseph Hardy. Special thanks to Dr. T Richard Lieux, BR Council on Aging, the staff of Pinnacle Hospice, particularly Penny Parker, Sharon Tate, and Elizabeth Moss, as well as Barbara Harris, loving caretaker. Those wishing to remember her may make memorial donations to their favorite charity.