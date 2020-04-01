Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Baleigh Nicole Cockerham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On April 5, 2018, Baleigh Nicole Cockerham was born to Terry Cockerham and Breonna Shaffers. Baleigh was called home by the Lord on March 16, 2020. She laughed and smiled throughout her time here on earth. She brought much joy and happiness to her parents and others she encountered. Baleigh truly touched the lives of everyone who knew her, and she will truly be missed. In addition to her parents, she survived by her younger brother, Terry Cockerham, Jr.; grandparents Charlotte Cockerham, Theodore and Janet Shaffers, Don Jones and Valerie Pikes; three uncles/aunts, Derrick and Tasha Savoy, James and Jasmine Scott, Theodore Shaffers, Jr. and Ameerah Mills; great grandparents, John Cockerham and Paterica Tate, Nate and Lois Knighten. On April 5, 2018, Baleigh Nicole Cockerham was born to Terry Cockerham and Breonna Shaffers. Baleigh was called home by the Lord on March 16, 2020. She laughed and smiled throughout her time here on earth. She brought much joy and happiness to her parents and others she encountered. Baleigh truly touched the lives of everyone who knew her, and she will truly be missed. In addition to her parents, she survived by her younger brother, Terry Cockerham, Jr.; grandparents Charlotte Cockerham, Theodore and Janet Shaffers, Don Jones and Valerie Pikes; three uncles/aunts, Derrick and Tasha Savoy, James and Jasmine Scott, Theodore Shaffers, Jr. and Ameerah Mills; great grandparents, John Cockerham and Paterica Tate, Nate and Lois Knighten. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close