On April 5, 2018, Baleigh Nicole Cockerham was born to Terry Cockerham and Breonna Shaffers. Baleigh was called home by the Lord on March 16, 2020. She laughed and smiled throughout her time here on earth. She brought much joy and happiness to her parents and others she encountered. Baleigh truly touched the lives of everyone who knew her, and she will truly be missed. In addition to her parents, she survived by her younger brother, Terry Cockerham, Jr.; grandparents Charlotte Cockerham, Theodore and Janet Shaffers, Don Jones and Valerie Pikes; three uncles/aunts, Derrick and Tasha Savoy, James and Jasmine Scott, Theodore Shaffers, Jr. and Ameerah Mills; great grandparents, John Cockerham and Paterica Tate, Nate and Lois Knighten.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020