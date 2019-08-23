Gayle passed away at Our House of Respite on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 71. She was a resident of Brusly and a native of Port Allen, La. She is survived by her husband, Kenny Byrd; children, Kenny Byrd, Jr and fiancé Christine, Renee Haynes and husband Greg, and Brian Byrd and wife Julie; nine grandchildren; and sister, Vera Ann Rebelle. Private family services will be held at a later date. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019