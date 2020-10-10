On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Barbara A. Palmer, loving wife, and mother of one son, passed away at age 68. Barbara was born September 15, 1952 in New Orleans, La. To Clarence and Leoma McKinley. She received her Master of Education degree in Mental Health from the University of Southern University in 1990 and St. John Bible Institute in 2020. On January 16, 2008, she, and her high school sweetheart Lonnie P. Palmer, rekindled a romance and married on November 11, 2011. Barbara had an extraordinary passion for serving others, reading, studying the Word of God, and she combined her two favorites hobbies to create an extraordinary art in understanding the true Word of God. She was known for compassionate spirit. Barbara is survived by her 93- year old mother, Mrs. Leola McKinley, her Husband, Lonnie P. Palmer, son, Sedric Chinier Blakes (BFF), three grandsons, Sedric Jr., Nicholas, and Cayman Blakes. Sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at 09:30 at A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service and the interment at Louisiana National Cemetery for 11am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store