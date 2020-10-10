1/1
Barbara A. Palmer
1952 - 2020
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Barbara A. Palmer, loving wife, and mother of one son, passed away at age 68. Barbara was born September 15, 1952 in New Orleans, La. To Clarence and Leoma McKinley. She received her Master of Education degree in Mental Health from the University of Southern University in 1990 and St. John Bible Institute in 2020. On January 16, 2008, she, and her high school sweetheart Lonnie P. Palmer, rekindled a romance and married on November 11, 2011. Barbara had an extraordinary passion for serving others, reading, studying the Word of God, and she combined her two favorites hobbies to create an extraordinary art in understanding the true Word of God. She was known for compassionate spirit. Barbara is survived by her 93- year old mother, Mrs. Leola McKinley, her Husband, Lonnie P. Palmer, son, Sedric Chinier Blakes (BFF), three grandsons, Sedric Jr., Nicholas, and Cayman Blakes. Sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at 09:30 at A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service and the interment at Louisiana National Cemetery for 11am.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Funeral service
09:30 AM
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
OCT
12
Interment
11:00 AM
Louisiana National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-952-9111
October 9, 2020
Barbara was very good friend of mind. Very sweet understanding woman. I will truly miss her.
Deepest Sympathy to her family.
Sincerely,
Faye Thomas
Faye Thomas
October 9, 2020
In Loving Memory. May God's grace and cherished memories sustain and comfort the family today and in the days ahead.
Love and Prayers,
Bev, Linda, Arthur, Jewell & Clyde
Beverly Carter
Friend
