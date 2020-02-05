Barbara Ann Button Forbes was born in Laurel, MS on June 18, 1941, grew up in Natchez, MS, and moved to Baton Rouge in 1965. She passed away on February 4, 2020, at the age of 78. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Calvin Forbes; 6 brothers: Cecil Edward Button, George Donald Button, Larry Gene Button, Darrell Dwayne Button, Claude Howard Button, and Jackie Button; and sister, Judy Marie Button. She is also preceded in death by her mother, Ola Schmidt Schwartz; her father, Joseph Leroy Button; her stepfather, John Schwartz; her son, Franklin William Irby; grandmother, Susie Mays; and grandfather, Joe Schmidt. She is survived by a brother, Joseph Leroy Button, Jr.; life-long friend, Mickey Ford-Nolan; numerous nieces and nephews; and 4 sisters-in-law: Toni Button, Wandy Button, Barbara Ann Button, and Karen Button. Her family wishes to thank the employees and staff at The Guest House as well as the caregivers at Life Source Hospice.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020