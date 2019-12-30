|
Affectionally known as "Annie", Barbara Ann Cobb Walters passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born to Owen and Blanche Delaney Cobb on September 21, 1932 in Monroe, Louisiana. She graduated from Charity Hospital Nursing School in New Orleans in 1953. Throughout her career, she held a variety of nursing positions. Barbara was known for her quick wit, love of family and sense of humor. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James D. Walters; son, James M. Walters and wife Stacie; daughter-in-law, Charlene Terninko Walters; and grandchildren, Lauren W. Lawton and husband Hunter, Aubrie Josephine Walters, Avery McKenna Walters and Tegan Celeste Walters. She is preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Cobb and Larry Cobb; sons, Donald Barry Walters and Patrick Brian Walters; and grandson, Ethan Patrick Walters. After retiring, Barbara most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending weekly bible study at Trinity Lutheran Church. The family is thankful for the Staff of Old Jefferson Community Care Center and Clarity Hospice for their care and support during Barbara's Time with them. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 10:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020