Barbara Ann Comoletti Cummings
Barbara Ann Comoletti Cummings, of Baton Rouge, peacefully passed away after a very brief battle with cancer at the age of 73 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Butterfly Wing Unit of Hospice of Baton Rouge. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family, whom she loved dearly. Barbara was born at the Naval Hospital in Pensacola, Florida in 1946. She graduated from Istrouma High School in 1964 and later went on to attend Spencer Business College. In 1965, she went to work for the Louisiana Department of Revenue and was voted Employee of the Year in 1984. She retired in 1995 after 30 years of service. Family was the most important thing to Barbara. She was at her happiest when she was able to spend time with them. She was a very giving soul and made sure everyone else was taken care of before taking care of herself. She had the ability to find the good in everyone and never criticized or held herself above others. The Catholic faith was also very important to her. She was an active member of St. Thomas More Church for many years where she religiously attended mass every Sunday. She was also dedicated to exposing her children to the Catholic faith and made sure they continued their Catholic educations as well. She is survived by Bill Cummings, her loving husband of 46 years, their son Paul, his wife Burgundy and their two children Jackson and Camille and their son Steven Cummings, his wife Kristi and their children Nathaniel and Caroline. She is also survived by her younger brother Billy Comoletti and his wife Charlotte, and younger brother Barry Comoletti and his wife Laney along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Valentino "Dino" Comoletti, mother Ruby Carbo Comoletti, and sister, Jeanette Beatty. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12 PM to 2 PM. Funeral services will start at 2 PM. Burial to follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers: Jonas Beatty, John Beatty, Aaron Beatty, Jackson Cummings, Michael Ramagos, Steven Swan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butterfly Wing Unit of Hospice of Baton Rouge or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. Barbara was a great person and neighbor. She will be surely miss.
Cathy and Robert Earhart
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Barbara was a great person and neighbor. She will be surely miss .

Cathy and Robert Earhart
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
My prayers for the family and friends. Barbara was a very special and beautiful lady, always had a smile. God has taken his angel home
Clair Parrish
Coworker
