Barbara Ann Daigre Turner entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2020 at the age of 69. She was a Deputy Clerk with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court. Survived by her daughters, Shantell Turner and Bridgette Turner; son, Sam Turner, III; grandchildren, Quorey Speights, Tiana Turner, Tyrrieon Turner, Bria Turner, Bailee Payne, Bre'Ann Gilmore and Parys Ruth. Preceded in death by her husband, Sam Turner, Jr.; son, William A. Turner; mother, Hazel Babineaux-Daigre; father, William A. Daigre; paternal and maternal Grandparents. Visitation Saturday, March 7, 2020, 8:00 am until 10:30 am with funeral mass beginning at 11:00 am, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 3912 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Rosary to begin at 10:30 am. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020