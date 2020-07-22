1/1
Barbara Ann Johnson
{ "" }
Barbara Ann Johnson a native of Baton Rouge, she passed away courageously on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. She was 60 and the youngest of eight children. Visiting at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., on Friday July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. until religious service at 1 p.m., conducted by Rev. Charles I Allen. Survived by her son, SirDavid Johnson and daughter, Brittney Johnson. Two grandsons and one granddaughter, two brothers, three sisters, one uncle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relative and friends.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hall's Celebration Center
JUL
24
Service
01:00 PM
Hall's Celebration Center
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever
Ms Mary Pacheco
July 23, 2020
I just knew you wasn’t going nowhere when we were talking on (July 9th) & you told me God came to you & said you wasn’t going nowhere. He had other plans. ( No More Suffering) I’m going to MISS you.
Katrina Woodlief
Family
July 22, 2020
My Prayers to the Johnson family during this distressig time. Seek God for peace and strength John 6 : 40
Miss C
