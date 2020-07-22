Barbara Ann Johnson a native of Baton Rouge, she passed away courageously on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. She was 60 and the youngest of eight children. Visiting at Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., on Friday July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. until religious service at 1 p.m., conducted by Rev. Charles I Allen. Survived by her son, SirDavid Johnson and daughter, Brittney Johnson. Two grandsons and one granddaughter, two brothers, three sisters, one uncle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relative and friends.

