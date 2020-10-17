1/
Barbara Ann LeJeune
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann LeJeune, 71, of Denham Springs, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. Born January 30, 1949, in Dade City, Florida, she moved to Denham Springs in 1965 and married the love of her life on January 14, 1966. She worked throughout her life in various jobs, before retiring from managing a truck stop casino. She was a loving wife, momma, mawmaw, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was passionate about her family and loved to play cards, BINGO, and BUNKO. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, James "J.W." LeJeune, Jr.; four children: James "Ronnie" LeJeune, Paula S. Spencer and husband, Donald, Richard "Dickie" LeJeune and wife, Paula-marie; and Sheila A. Underwood and husband, William "Macky," all of Denham Springs; 14 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids; one brother, Gerald Arlen Nelson and wife, Donna; and one sister, Sylvia "Diane" Graham, all of Dade City, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins; and her dog, Sassy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dock "Dick" Nelson and Mamie Lala; her father and mother-in-law, James "Nute" LeJeune, Sr. and Agnes Rose; three brothers, Terrell R. Nelson, Sr., Harold "Buddy" Nelson, and Richard "Ricky" Nelson; two sisters, Carolyn J. Ennis and Beverly "Sue" Matthews; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. The family would like to thank Dr. Gerald Miletello and staff for treating and caring for Barbara, and St. Joseph's Hospice and the Carpenter House for caring for her during her last days. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 8-10 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 10 a.m. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved