Barbara Ann LeJeune, 71, of Denham Springs, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. Born January 30, 1949, in Dade City, Florida, she moved to Denham Springs in 1965 and married the love of her life on January 14, 1966. She worked throughout her life in various jobs, before retiring from managing a truck stop casino. She was a loving wife, momma, mawmaw, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was passionate about her family and loved to play cards, BINGO, and BUNKO. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, James "J.W." LeJeune, Jr.; four children: James "Ronnie" LeJeune, Paula S. Spencer and husband, Donald, Richard "Dickie" LeJeune and wife, Paula-marie; and Sheila A. Underwood and husband, William "Macky," all of Denham Springs; 14 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids; one brother, Gerald Arlen Nelson and wife, Donna; and one sister, Sylvia "Diane" Graham, all of Dade City, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins; and her dog, Sassy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dock "Dick" Nelson and Mamie Lala; her father and mother-in-law, James "Nute" LeJeune, Sr. and Agnes Rose; three brothers, Terrell R. Nelson, Sr., Harold "Buddy" Nelson, and Richard "Ricky" Nelson; two sisters, Carolyn J. Ennis and Beverly "Sue" Matthews; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. The family would like to thank Dr. Gerald Miletello and staff for treating and caring for Barbara, and St. Joseph's Hospice and the Carpenter House for caring for her during her last days. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 8-10 a.m. with the funeral service starting at 10 a.m. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.