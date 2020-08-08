1/1
Barbara Ann LeJeune "Bobbie" Impson
Barbara "Bobbie" Ann LeJeune Impson passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the age of 80. She was a native of Brusly, LA and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, John Ray Impson; daughter, Amy Impson; son, Jason Impson and wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Gavin and Braxton Impson; step-grandchildren, Josh, Mati and Emma Kelly; sister, Elodie Curry; half-brother, Warren LaBauve; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Edvard and Daisy LeJeune; sister, Mary Gail Johnson; and half-sister, Julia LaBauve. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 12:00PM until time of funeral services at 2:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
AUG
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
AUG
11
Burial
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
