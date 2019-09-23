Barbara Ann Moore, 58 years old, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 22, 2019. She entered this world on August 23, 1961, born to Evelyn and John Moore, Jr., in Baton Rouge, LA. She graduated in 1979 from Central High School. Barbara loved reading her Bible, painting and drawing nature scenes. She enjoyed caring for her house plants and flowers. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 says, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day". She fought to live every day and know enjoys the blessings of living with her Father in Heaven. Barbara is survived by her loving mother, Evelyn Elkins; father, John Moore, Jr.; sisters, Tammy Moore Doyal (Derrel), Calinda Jean Moore Brou (Ronald); uncle, James Ainsworth (Diane); special cousins, Phyllis Kirkland, Travis "Squirt" Barrilleaux; and a host of nieces and nephews. Barbara is preceded in death by her daddy that raised her, Harold Elkins, Sr.; brother, Little Harold Elkins, Jr.; and aunt, Pauline Hairelson. Pallbearers will be Leonard Barrilleaux, Sr., Leonard Barrilleaux, Jr., Joseph Gilbert III, Brett and Jeffrey Riles, and Jimmy Ainsworth. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Joshua Harrell. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019