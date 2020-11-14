Barbara Ann Stice Hill passed away peacefully at her home in Baton Rouge on November 11, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Richard M. Hill, in 2019. Born in Lovington, New Mexico in 1933, Barbara grew up in the Texas cotton country, in Brownfield, Texas. After graduating from Brownfield High School she attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, where she met her life-long best friend Mary Lou Williams, née Murphy. Barbara finished her education at Texas Tech, a Kappa Kappa Gamma, and moved to Houston, Texas, where she worked in the offices of a major oil company. On a fateful trip to Houston in a cautiously requisitioned airplane, Dick Hill met and fell totally in love with the beautiful Barbara on a blind date at a Rice - LSU football game. Barbara married him in 1957. His own life long friend, Snooky Williams, married Mary Lou, and the four of them would remain close friends for sixty more years. Leaving the cotton and oil fields of Texas behind, Barbara found herself next in the timber country of Neshoba County, Mississippi. She taught school in Philadelphia, Mississippi and her husband finished his education. He opened a medical practice in Baton Rouge, where Barbara and he settled and raised three children. In addition to being a full time mother and homemaker, Barbara was a presence in her community. An accomplished tennis player, (originator of the dreaded "Stice slice"), she found time to serve as president of the Medical Auxiliary, president of the Charity Ball, a promoter of book clubs, and teacher of the Vacation Bible School at Broadmoor United Methodist Church. Barbara leaves an adoring family who already miss her dearly: her son Ricky and wife Shane, their daughter Jordan, her husband Scott Lavery, and their son Jude; her daughter Suzanne and partner Russ Ramsey, Suzanne's daughter Sara and husband Will Aguirre, their children, Barbara's great grand daughters, Annie and Liza; and her youngest daughter Stephanie, her husband Tommy Lambert, and their children, Barbara's grandchildren, Lowell and Neva Frances. Many wonderful people cared about Barbara and provided for her this year. The family would like to thank Alisha Hebert, Bridgette Bartholemy, Katrice Hebert, Nicole Hebert, and Jackie Hebert for their loving care and attention. Dr. Susan Richarme and Jeff Daquanno were constantly warm and attentive. Special thanks are due Pinnacle Hospice Care, in particular Amanda Rabalais, R.N. and Elizabeth "Liza" Moss, LMSW, MSW, whose kindness and professionalism were fountains of strength and comfort. Friends who feel inclined are asked to donate to charity in lieu of sending flowers. Barbara favored Baton Rouge Green, Louisiana Public Broadcasting, The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, and The Alzheimer's Association
.