Barbara Anne Carr Crawford
Barbara Anne Carr Crawford passed away on June 27, 2020, at the age of 79. Barbara attended St. Joseph's Academy and the Baton Rouge Trade School. She worked for Gulf States Utilities and was active in the Jaycee Jaynes, attending eight national conventions. She was a 50+ year member of PEO Chapter E, serving as president from 1984-1986 and 2003-2005. She attended the PEO International Convention in Winnepeg, Canada. Barbara was also a member of Faith Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Morris Crawford; daughter, Tracey Crawford Maguire and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Molly and Brennan Maguire; and numerous other family members. She is preceded in death by her mother, Eva Barbay Carr; father, Thomas Wyatt Carr; and numerous aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. Visitation will resume at Greenoaks on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9:00AM until the time of funeral services at 10:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to the St. Joseph's Academy Foundation, PEO Chapter E (Baton Rouge, LA) or Cottey College (Nevada, MO). The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Hospice of Baton Rouge. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
