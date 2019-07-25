Barbara Blanchard Joseph , a lifelong resident of Grosse Tete, passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 at the age of 70 at Ochsner Hospital. Visiting Saturday July 27, 2019 9:00 am until Religious Service at 11:00 am at New Light Baptist Church 76765 Cedar St. Grosse Tete, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by her Husband Earnest Joseph Sr., Two Sons Randy Joseph, Ernest (Tarra) Joseph Jr., Daughter Ashleigh Anderson, Siblings Gloria Jackson, Leola (Albert) Lagarde, Audrey Domino, Doris (Alfred) Hearns, Janice (Joseph) Warren, Jennifer Blanchard, Catherine (Herbert) Etienne, Mary James, Marion (Freddie) Livingston, Laura Ussin, James (Barbara) Blanchard, Bruce (Susan) Blanchard, Grandchilden Dynasty Ussin, Durrell Joseph, Tyran Harris Jr, Alaisha Joseph, and Great Grandson Jamarion Lodge, a Host of nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019