Barbara Bonaventure "Bobbie" Bizette

Barbara "Bobbie" Bonaventure Bizette, born 10-09-1951, a resident of Jarreau, LA, has gone to a place that we can only hope and pray that we will also be one day. She passed away on Sunday 1-26-20 peacefully at her home surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Darrell Bizette and their son John Colby Bizette, who she greatly adored. Sisters and brothers in law, Claire Bizette Thames (James), Lori Bizette Achee (James); Numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Carey Bonaventure and Lucille Chustz Bonaventure; A sister, Linda "Fluff" Mack, brothers Larry and Steve Bonaventure; Nephew Larry Bonaventure Jr. She has touched so many lives with her knowledge and kindness as secretaries for companies namely Radiofone; Commercial Securities; Pointe Coupee Parish School Board; and False River Academy. She managed Satterfield's' Restaurant prior to being diagnosed with cancer 20 years ago. She has also touched so many with her talents in arts and crafts and monogramming. She devoted her life to family and faith. She was a Catechism teacher for many years under the direction of several pastors at Immaculate Conception Church in Lakeland. She was a member of the Ladies Alter Society and Fishes & Loaves at ICC. She was a past member of the La. Restaurant Assco. and the La. Travel & Promotions. She was currently serving on the Pointe Coupee Janell Lacombe Foundation Board. She took such pride as she was instrumental in chairing the annual Cancer Survivors Luncheon in seeing that all attendees were to be accommodated with food, fun and entertainment. Her organizational skills will be surely missed. Special thanks goes to Jill David, who she considered as her daughter, her beloved Pokeno Sisters, Doctors Ashley Bordelon, Giles Fort and Gerald Militelo and Pointe Coupee Home Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Janell Lacombe Foundation through Pointe Coupee Home Health. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Lakeland on Wednesday, 1/29/20 from 9:00 AM until the Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. Celebrated by Reverend Todd Lloyd. Interment will be at False River Memorial Park, New Roads.

