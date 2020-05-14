Barbara Brannen Porche 83, a native of Rockledge, FL, and a resident of Ventress, LA. She passed away in Baton Rouge, LA, at Butterfly Wing of Baton Rouge Hospice on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11:00 am at False River Memorial Park in New Roads, LA. She is survived by one son, Paul Porche, five grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Porche, parents, Dennis and May Belle Brannen, sons, Darrell Porche, Kenneth Porche and infant son. The family wishes to thank Lane Regional Medical Center and the ICU team there and the staff of The Butterfly Wing of Baton Rouge Hospice.

