Barbara Chassion Foret
Barbara a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and friend; passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 73 after a courageous battle with stroke complications. She was a greeter at Walmart; resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9am until Rite of Christian Burial at 11am, conducted by Deacon Alfred Ricard. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ernest Foret, Sr.; son, Ernest Foret, Jr. and wife Rhonda; grandson, Dominic Foret; and great grandchildren, Briesyn and Ari Simms. Preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Foret Cannella and husband Anthony; and parents, Francis and Mary Chassion. Barbara was an avid bowler. She enjoyed fishing and doing her word search puzzles. Special thanks to her dear friend Kitty Samuel for all of her love and support she showed Barbara. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
September 17, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
