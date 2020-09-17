Barbara Chasson Foret, a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and friend; passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 73 after a courageous battle with stroke complications. She was a greeter at Walmart; resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., conducted by Deacon Alfred Ricard. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ernest Foret, Sr.; son, Ernest Foret, Jr. and wife Rhonda; grandson, Dominic Foret; and great-grandchildren, Briesyn and Ari Simms. Preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Foret Cannella and husband Anthony; and parents, Francis and Mary Chassion. Barbara was an avid bowler. She enjoyed fishing and doing her word search puzzles. Special thanks to her dear friend Kitty Samuel for all of her love and support she showed Barbara. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.