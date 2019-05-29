Barbara Clark Thornton Brooks, of Baton Rouge LA, entered into eternal rest on May 24, 2019. She was a native of Mansfield, LA. She was survived by her daughters, Denita Stokes Milliner (Michael) and Angela Thornton Luter (Titus); her sister, Alva Ada Walker; grandchildren, Brandon, Richard, and Shanyn Stokes and Meagan Phillips (Donald); great-granddaughter, Shanelle Stokes; Goddaughter, Lynette Thomas; Godson, Reginald Jyles; step-children, Constance Gail Williams (Jerry), Ronald Brooks (Brenda) and Michael Wayne Brooks; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Renew Church, 8160 Pettit Road, Baker, LA. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019