Barbara Ann Cole, age 76, passed away peacefully on November 7th 2020, due to complications with covid-19. She was born September 11th, 1944, in Baton Rouge Louisiana, the daughter of Howard and Ethel Jarreau. As a homemaker, widowed wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she was strong capable and tireless, always striving to make everything better. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her mother, Ethel Jarreau; sister Margaret Blanchard; brother Howard Jarreau Jr. and wife Debbie Jarreau; daughter Pamela Temple, son- n- law Willie Temple, Tossie Temple and husband Michael Temple; son, Mason (McClain) Berryhill; granddaughters Brandi Messina and Kasey Lane; grandsons, David Temple and wife Kelly Temple, Jonathan Temple and Fiance' Brooke Clement, Tyler Temple, Anthony Berryhill, Jeffery Berryhill, Shelby Messina and wife Jordan Messina plus multiple great great grandchildren whom she deeply loved. She will be missed by all whom knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home located at 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA. 70726, on November 11th, 2020 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm and same day funeral services to begin at 2:00pm. Burial services to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. She was preceded in death by her husband Patrick Cole; father, Howard Jarreau; grandson Brandon Temple and partner Holley Thomas; great grandson Eli Temple; great granddaughter Hazel Temple. Barbara's family wishes to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to Lady of the Lake Drs. and staff who provided care for her. Special thanks to her nurse Brittany who gave comfort and care at the time she went to be with our Heavenly Father.

