Barbara Dalton, 63, entered eternal life on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memories, her three children, Juanita, Lashaunda and Charles Dalton, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Barbara and her sister Vera Warren will be laid to rest together on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 am. Visitation at 9:00 am at Williams Funeral Home, Inc., 817 South St., Opelousas, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store